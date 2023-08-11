MADISON, Wis. -- Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is no stranger to a presidential debate stage, having stood among a crowded field of Republican candidates during the 2016 campaign.
Now, the group he leads is helping to put on the first Republican debate of the 2024 cycle.
Later this month, Young America's Foundation, Fox News and Rumble will host the debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
As the candidates prepare to take the stage, Walker shared his experience and expectations for the upcoming debate with News 3 Now as part of an interview airing Sunday on For the Record.
"Candidates are getting pumped up," Walker said. "They're excited and hopefully for the ones I think who will do well, realizing they can't be over-programmed -- they've got to come in and be themselves, not just rehearse punch lines that they're going to use but actually be able to respond and react to both the moderators and to the other candidates."
Asked whether he expects former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the nomination process, to attend the debate, Walker said either option is possible.
"I don't know if anybody knows, including him yet," he said. "He may be waiting to decide. Conventional wisdom would suggest that he should not because he's so far ahead. Donald Trump's never been a conventional candidate."
Walker said he believes Trump should attend and would advise the former president to do so.
"He's a prizefighter and a prizefighter belongs in the ring defending his title," he explained.
For other candidates, the debate stage offers a platform to introduce themselves to a national audience.
"A big mistake I made [in the 2016 race] was listening to the D.C. components, the consultants out there that said, 'Oh, you know, just run on your record,'" he said. "No, the bottom line is your record gets you to the debate stage -- from that point forward, you've got to make the difference. You've got to capture the minds and hearts and souls of the American voters, and so I think it is wide open if the candidates are able to be bold and aggressive."
If Trump attends and dominates at the debate, Walker said he wouldn't call the race over immediately but said "it will be over a lot sooner than most people think."
With Wisconsin a key swing state, Walker expects the debate will be the first but certainly not last Badger State stop for candidates.
"Obviously Iowa and New Hampshire are the traditional first caucuses in the primary, but I think you'll find a lot of candidates will find their way over from Iowa to Wisconsin knowing just how important it is, both in the primary but particularly the general election cycle," he said.
Watch the full interview on For the Record, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on WISC-TV and Channel3000+.
