BREAKING NEWS

WEATHER ALERT

There are 20 areas under alert.

News

Walker makes announcement in Milton about interstate project

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

MILTON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker is planning to make an announcement about the interstate project at a news conference. 

The news conference is at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Milton.

The announcement is about the I-39/90 project, according to a news release from the governor's office. 

Watch the live news conference below: 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration