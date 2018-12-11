Walker has not received lame-duck bills, deadline to act is Dec. 27

MADISON, Wis. - The office of Gov. Scott Walker confirmed to News 3 on Monday morning that he had not received the bills passed during the lame-duck session.

The measures would limit the powers of the incoming governor and attorney general.

Based on state law, Walker has the ability to call for the bills when he would like to do so.

The Senate chief clerk will bring the bills to Walker's office at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 if the governor has not called for them by that time, his office confirmed to News 3.

Walker has six days, not including Sunday, to act on the bills from the point he receives them. That means the very latest he could sign, veto or partially veto the bills would be the end of the business day on Dec. 27. If he does not sign or veto them by that time, the measures become law.

"The governor is reviewing the legislation. We will advise when he takes any action," the governor's office said in a statement.

Gov.-elect Tony Evers told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday he's not optimistic that Walker will veto the bills approved

Evers said he personally asked Walker appealed to him to veto the legislation, but he said Walker was noncommittal. Walker has indicated that he generally supports the legislation.

Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach said he and other lawmakers are still waiting to see what Walker will do. He said Walker is likely thinking about the legacy he will leave.

"Usually (people) remember you for some of the last things you do, and if the last thing he does is sign legislation taking away authority from the incoming governor and incoming attorney general, that's not necessarily a good legacy to leave," said Erpenbach, D-Middleton.

He said Walker may also be considering that passing this legislation could hurt his chances of running for political office in the future.

