Walker: FEMA to conduct damage assessment in 17 Wisconsin counties hit by flooding

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a preliminary damage assessment in 17 counties hit the hardest by flooding and tornadoes.

Walker said FEMA officials will begin looking at flood-damaged homes and public infrastructure on Sept. 24. Damage assessments are expected to be finished a week later.

Preliminary storm damage numbers for WI: $233.55 million

Public sector: $75.75 million

Residential: $108.67 million

Businesses: $49.13 million — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) September 18, 2018

Local and county officials will escort FEMA teams to homes that were destroyed or had major damage. The teams will verify the damage from the outside of the homes and will not go inside.

Walker tweeted on Tuesday that the preliminary damages are nearly $234 million, up from the last estimate of $209 million from less than two weeks ago.

The new totals include about $109 million in residential damages, $76 million to the public sector and more than $49 million for businesses.

FEMA teams will assess damaged homes in Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.

The damage to businesses in Wisconsin was nearly $49 million. A total of 14 businesses were destroyed, 62 sustained minor damage and 96 reported minor damage, according to the governor's office.

Flooding caused more than $75 million in damage to public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and dams. Damage assessments to look at infrastructure will be conducted in 15 counties. Those include Adams, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.