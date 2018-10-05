Walker approves emergency contract to repair Mazomanie bridge damaged in flooding

PHOTOS: Officials respond to water rescues as streets flood in Madison, Dane County Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Deming Way, Courtesy of Chris Conohan [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Deming Way, Courtesy of Chris Conohan [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Deming Way, Courtesy of Chris Conohan [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. James Madison Memorial High School parking lot. Photo courtesy of Jim Hermanson. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. Cross Plains around 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of Heidi Zwitter-Casey

Elver Park on Madison's west side. Photo courtesy of Jaymes Langrehr. Near Old Sauk and North High Point Roads.

Near Memorial High School

Witney Way at the Beltline McKee and Manchester roads, Courtesy of Patti Brown Livington and Mifflin streets, Courtesy of Phillip Werman

Fitchburg off Highway PD

3651 Maple Grove Dr, Courtesy of Amanda JF 3651 Maple Grove Dr, Courtesy of Amanda JF 3651 Maple Grove Dr, Courtesy of Amanda JF

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker approved an emergency contract Friday to repair the Highway 14 bridge in Mazomanie that was damaged by flooding, according to a release.

Walker approved a $683,050 contract to repair the bridge and replace a recreational path, officials said.

The bridge over Black Earth Creek on the east side of Mazomanie was damaged and the Wolf Run recreational trail, located under the bridge, was washed out, according to the release.

The work will add protection to one of the bridge piers and restore the slope paving under the structure, the retaining wall and the pathway washed away in the flooding, officials said.

Work will start Monday and is expected to be completed in mid-December, officials said.

Edgerton Contractors Inc., of Oak Creek, is the primary contractor, according to the release. The bridge will remain open to traffic during construction.

Walker approved a $2.8 million emergency contract in September to reconstruct two bridges on Highway 14 in Black Earth.