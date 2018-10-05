News

Walker approves emergency contract to repair Mazomanie bridge damaged in flooding

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker approved an emergency contract Friday to repair the Highway 14 bridge in Mazomanie that was damaged by flooding, according to a release.

Walker approved a $683,050 contract to repair the bridge and replace a recreational path, officials said.

The bridge over Black Earth Creek on the east side of Mazomanie was damaged and the Wolf Run recreational trail, located under the bridge, was washed out, according to the release.

The work will add protection to one of the bridge piers and restore the slope paving under the structure, the retaining wall and the pathway washed away in the flooding, officials said.

Work will start Monday and is expected to be completed in mid-December, officials said.

Edgerton Contractors Inc., of Oak Creek, is the primary contractor, according to the release. The bridge will remain open to traffic during construction.

Walker approved a $2.8 million emergency contract in September to reconstruct two bridges on Highway 14 in Black Earth.

