Wags n' Wheels raises funds for Green County Humane Society

Green County Humane Society

The Green County Humane Society hosted a fundraiser for its cats and dogs Saturday called Wags n’ Wheels Poker Run.

The event was a ride consisting mostly of motorcyclists. The ride made seven stops across Green, Lafayette and Dane counties at bars and taverns, including Junction House, Cork Down Saloon, Tony’s Tap, Pleasant Ridge Store, Hyde Mill, Shenanigans Sports Pub & Grill and Marcine’s Bar & Grill.

At each stop, participants collected playing cards. The player with the best hand at the end of the night won.

“The money goes for the care, the well-being, the health and helping these animals find homes and get adopted so that they can find their forever homes,” Green County Humane Society Executive Director Jennifer Wright said.

Tickets were $20 each and included a cookout-style meal, music from The Unusuals and a drink koozie. All remaining profits were donated directly to the Humane Society to help the animals.

After the ride, animals were available for adoption. Wright said for those who are unable to adopt, the

Green County Humane Society is looking for donations of food, bleach, treats, cash and volunteer time.

