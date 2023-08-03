PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a manufacturing site near Kenosha Thursday to tout the Biden administration's infrastructure investments as the duo gear up to run for reelection next year.
The event coincided with an announcement that phone company Nokia would be expanding the existing manufacturing facility at Sanmina Corporation to make electronic components used in building broadband networks.
The expansion will add 200 jobs to the area, and will make Nokia the first telecom company to begin manufacturing broadband electronic products in the country, according to a release from the White House.
"We are determined to create jobs in America and keep jobs in America," Harris said.
The Biden-Harris administration passed a significant infrastructure bill two years ago, and Harris pointed to a provision she said was championed by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to encourage parts used in the infrastructure program to be made domestically.
Broadband expansion has also been a significant focus of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who included $750 million in broadband grants in his draft state budget. Funding for those grants was later taken out by the Legislature.
"When President Biden and I took office, we decided to invest in the working people of America ... to connect every home to high speed internet, and to make sure that every person in America no matter where they start, has access to opportunity and the tools that they need to thrive," Harris said.
The vice president attributed that to what she calls "Biden-omics," but Republicans in a statement argued talking about the finances of Wisconsin would be a losing issue for the administration.
"Wisconsin voters aren't buying what Kamala Harris is selling," said Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Lee. "They know that Biden and Harris are to thank for soaring prices, falling real wages, and higher taxes that are emptying their pocketbooks and crushing their savings."
