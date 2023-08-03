Vice President Kamala Harris visited a manufacturing site near Kenosha Thursday to tout the Biden administration's infrastructure investments as the duo gear up to run for reelection next year.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a manufacturing site near Kenosha Thursday to tout the Biden administration's infrastructure investments as the duo gear up to run for reelection next year. 

The event coincided with an announcement that phone company Nokia would be expanding the existing manufacturing facility at Sanmina Corporation to make electronic components used in building broadband networks. 