Voter ID needed in Aug. 14 election

MADISON, Wis. - Early voting has begun for the Aug. 14 partisan primaries in Wisconsin, but before you head off to cast your vote there are some things to know.

Wisconsin law now requires voters to present a photo ID. Your photo ID does not need to show a current address, explained Scott McDonell, Dane County clerk. Election officials will only be looking at the type of ID presented, the name and photograph on the ID, and the expiration date of the ID.

Acceptable voter IDs include a Wisconsin drivers license, state issued ID card, U.S. passport and military ID card; all of which must have an expiration date after Nov. 8, 2016. If you don’t have an ID the DMV can issue you an ID so you can vote.

“Even if you don't have all the documents like a birth certificate or Social Security card. You bring in what you have and then it's on the DMV and the Department of Transportation to go and get those records,” Eileen Newcomer with the League of Women Voters explained.

Wisconsin also has same day voter registration. To register in person make sure you bring proof of residence.

