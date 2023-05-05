MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Assembly Speaker Robin Vos levied tough words against former President Donald Trump and his presidential primary aspirations during a Milwaukee Press Club event on Friday.
Vos, R-Rochester, told a panel of journalists that the former president would have a hard time winning Wisconsin if he was the Republican choice to face President Joe Biden next year.
"I don't want to nominate people who can't win. I do not want to nominate losers," Vos said. "That is exactly what I believe will occur if Donald Trump is the nominee. We know how this is going to end."
He stopped short of endorsing a candidate among the other expected Republican candidates, saying it was too early in the process to weigh in. The Republican Party is expected to hold a debate in Milwaukee later this summer, about a year before they return to the city for the Republican National Convention.
"Imagine at the time if the captain of the Titanic could go back six hours ahead of time and warn himself like, 'hey, this isn't gonna work out well.' You would have probably adjusted the ship," Vos said.
"We have that chance now as Republicans to look and say, 'We know what's happening. We know how this is going to end.' We can turn the course and put somebody else in to probably win," he added.
Vos added that Republicans looking to mount a challenge against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin should work out of a similar playbook, and move away from courting the Trump wing of the Republican Party.
Trump and the Assembly speaker have been at recent odds — with Trump even endorsing Vos' primary opponent last year. In 2021, Vos hired an election fraud investigator largely at the former president's behest. Vos later fired that investigator, calling him "an embarrassment."
"Sometimes elected officials have to look the taxpayers in the eye and say, 'I screwed up,'" Vos said. "I should have never hired Mike Gableman."
Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, racked up a pricetag in the millions before Vos eventually dismissed him, with no findings of widespread voter fraud.
Vos also committed to leaving the Legislature out of the process of certifying the state's election, which came after a small push among Assembly Republicans to have Wisconsin put forward Republican-aligned delegates to the 2020 electoral college instead of relying on the Democratic electors approved by the popular vote.
