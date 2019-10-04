Von Maur heading to West Towne Mall
The American department store chain Von Maur is heading to Madison's West Towne Mall
West Towne Mall spokesperson Michala Meyerhofer said Von Maur will take over the mall's Boston Store location.
An official opening date has not been announced.
