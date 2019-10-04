News

Von Maur heading to West Towne Mall

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

The American department store chain Von Maur is heading to Madison's West Towne Mall 

West Towne Mall spokesperson Michala Meyerhofer said Von Maur will take over the mall's Boston Store location. 

An official opening date has not been announced. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration