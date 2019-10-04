Von Maur heading to West Towne Mall

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The American department store chain Von Maur is heading to Madison's West Towne Mall

West Towne Mall spokesperson Michala Meyerhofer said Von Maur will take over the mall's Boston Store location.

An official opening date has not been announced.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.