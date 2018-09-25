Volunteers needed to remove sandbags in North Freedom
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. - After historic flooding in the past weeks, Sauk County officials are looking for volunteers to help remove sandbags.
Volunteers are needed on Thursday and Friday at the North Freedom Fire Station in the 100 block of North Maple Street at 8 a.m. Volunteers should be dressed in appropriate clothing and footwear, according to a news release.
