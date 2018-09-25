News

Volunteers needed to remove sandbags in North Freedom

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 07:38 PM CDT

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. - After historic flooding in the past weeks, Sauk County officials are looking for volunteers to help remove sandbags.

Volunteers are needed on Thursday and Friday at the North Freedom Fire Station in the 100 block of North Maple Street at 8 a.m. Volunteers should be dressed in appropriate clothing and footwear, according to a news release. 

