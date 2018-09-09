Volunteers needed in Reedsburg for flood cleanup

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Sauk County Emergency Management officials said they are looking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts in flood-impacted communities, particularly in Reedsburg. The Reedsburg Volunteer Reception Center is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city's Recreation Center at 134 South Locust St.

Sunday will be the last day the volunteer reception center will be open, officials said in a news release.

Emergency management official Jeff Jelinek said volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Volunteers will be provided with proper safety training and personal protective equipment, if needed.

Homeowners that need help from volunteers should call 608-355-3200 to reach the Sauk County Emergency Operation Center.