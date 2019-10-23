Volunteers needed for University Avenue Holiday Lights setup

MADISON, Wis. - Volunteers are still needed for the Kammer Family Foundation's annual setup event for the University Avenue Holiday Lights.

Light setup will happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 2719 Marshall Court in Madison along the train tracks.

According to a news release, 228 trees and 120,000 lights make up the University Avenue Holiday Lights Display.

Volunteers are encouraged to contact Mary Peterson at mary@gumsofsteel.com or call 608-284-8364 to register.

The Kammer Family Foundation is aiming to raise $15,000 for this season's lights display.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.