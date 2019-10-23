Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Volunteers needed for University Avenue Holiday Lights setup

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 03:42 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 03:42 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Volunteers are still needed for the Kammer Family Foundation's annual setup event for the University Avenue Holiday Lights. 

Light setup will happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 2719 Marshall Court in Madison along the train tracks. 

According to a news release, 228 trees and 120,000 lights make up the University Avenue Holiday Lights Display. 

Volunteers are encouraged to contact Mary Peterson at mary@gumsofsteel.com or call 608-284-8364 to register. 

The Kammer Family Foundation is aiming to raise $15,000 for this season's lights display. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration