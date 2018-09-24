Volunteers needed for Sauk County sandbag removal
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. - Sauk County Emergency Management is requesting volunteers to assist with sandbag removal on Thursday and Friday.
Last month's historic flooding saw the Baraboo River rising above its banks and affecting hundreds of homes across Sauk County.
As flood recovery efforts continue, officials have deemed it safe to remove the sandbags that helped prevent damage to public and private property.
According to officials, volunteers are needed on Thursday and Friday. Interested parties can report to the North Freedom Fire Station at 8 a.m. to help in the efforts. Appropriate clothing and footwear are requested.
Anybody with questions can call 608-963-2585.
Local And Regional News
