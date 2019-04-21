Volunteers from near and far sandbag before ‘historic floods' as river approaches record levels

BARABOO, Wis. - Volunteers and homeowners are preparing for what emergency officials are calling potential historic flooding.

In advance of the floodwaters, officials are asking about 30 households along the Wisconsin River in the Sauk County area to evacuate. Columbia County officials are asking residents in the Towns of Caledonia, especially along Levee Road and Fairfield Street, as well as the Blackhawk Apark area find alternative housing, as well.

Volunteers and homeowners helped make sandbags Saturday afternoon at the Aldo Leopold Foundation on Levee Road in Baraboo, near houses that will likely be affected.

"I've seen flooding before, but not as bad as we have this year,” volunteer Gene Thomas said. “It hurts a lot of people."

As water flows downstream from the north, Thomas moves along with it.

"My drive down, we went through Wisconsin Rapids. That's really bad,” he said. "I worked all my life, 55 years. I don't want to sit home and watch TV. I want to get out, be active, keep moving."

Thomas drove a little more than 100 miles from his home in Wausau to answer the call for sandbagging volunteers. For him, the reason is simple.

"Anything south of Wausau is going to be flooded,” he said. “Well, there's people that need the sandbags, and if people don't start filling them, we can't distribute them."

Thomas is another set of helping hands.

"The more we can get, the better it is,” he said.

OK, this is pretty cool.



As emergency officials are warning of historic flooding in Columbia and Sauk counties, one volunteer drove all the way from Wausau to help sandbag in Baraboo today.



"I don't want to sit home and watch TV," he says.



#news3now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/UvbC6I2v1Q — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) April 20, 2019

As water levels rise, so does the stress of homeowners.

"Our hearts go out to residents who have to deal with this, not just once. It seems like it's happening more frequently,” Sauk County Emergency Management director Jeff Jelinek said. “I can't imagine being in their shoes, the stress they're in, so we try to do what we can."

Jelinek said residents who live in certain areas along the Wisconsin River, including Indian Trails near Lake Delton and along Levee Road, should find another place to stay.

"We're not gonna make things up,” he said. “If we're telling you not to be in an area, it's not safe."

Part of Levee Road is already closed. The concern is that emergency vehicles wouldn't be ablet to access those areas as the Wisconsin River rises to near record levels.

"It's getting to 20 feet,” Jelinek said. “I've been here since 2007. It's only gone to 20 feet one time, back in 2010."

For Thomas, that's another reason to keep moving.

"I feel good about it. I do, because it’s helping people,” he said. “That's part of life."

Jelinek said the river is expected to crest Sunday. He recommends residents sign up for Nixle by texting their ZIP code to 888-8777 or visiting this website to get the latest updates from Emergency Management.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.