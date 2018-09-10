Volunteers clean up Middleton's damaged Pheasant Branch Conservancy

MIDDLETON, Wis. - People got their first firsthand look at Pheasant Branch Conservancy on Sunday during a volunteer cleanup.

The park in Middleton was destroyed in this year’s flood. The city estimates it will cost $2.5 million to fix it.

“Many, many people have enjoyed it for years and years, and then all of a sudden to see it in this way makes it very, very heartbreaking,” said Mark Warshauer, a Friends of Pheasant Branch board member.

On Sunday volunteers picked up trash that people had left behind before the flood or had washed downstream during it.

Lots of junk coming out of Pheasant Branch Conservancy today. About a hundred volunteers came and cleaned it up, many eager to get a look at the park after the flood destroyed it. They ended up pulling pounds of glass & rusty metal that might have been there for years. #news3 pic.twitter.com/3T6RNW5OmR — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 9, 2018

Many said they couldn’t believe how different the park looked.

“Oh it's completely trashed,” said Eric Roden, one of the volunteers. “There's no other way of putting it. I mean you could tell. I knew it was going to look that way just from the photos that were published.”

Organizers said about 100 people showed up to help.

