Volunteers clean up Middleton's damaged Pheasant Branch Conservancy
MIDDLETON, Wis. - People got their first firsthand look at Pheasant Branch Conservancy on Sunday during a volunteer cleanup.
The park in Middleton was destroyed in this year’s flood. The city estimates it will cost $2.5 million to fix it.
“Many, many people have enjoyed it for years and years, and then all of a sudden to see it in this way makes it very, very heartbreaking,” said Mark Warshauer, a Friends of Pheasant Branch board member.
On Sunday volunteers picked up trash that people had left behind before the flood or had washed downstream during it.
Many said they couldn’t believe how different the park looked.
“Oh it's completely trashed,” said Eric Roden, one of the volunteers. “There's no other way of putting it. I mean you could tell. I knew it was going to look that way just from the photos that were published.”
Organizers said about 100 people showed up to help.
