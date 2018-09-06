Volunteer help requested in La Valle for flood cleanup

News

LA VALLE, Wis. - Officials in La Valle are requesting volunteer help for flood cleanup Friday. 

Sauk County Emergency Management sent an advisory Thursday asking for the public's help during a cleanup event Friday. 

Officials said additional rain has added to flooding in multiple communities in our area, increasing the need for cleanup efforts.

Anyone who is available to help volunteer is asked to check in at the La Valle Volunteer Reception Center, at the La Valle Town Hall at 314 Highway 33,  between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Friday.

After check-in, volunteers can work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Department of Natural Resources staff will be at the center and managing work in the community.

Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, preferably rubber boots. Anyone with a hard hat, safety glasses, earplugs, rubber gloves or a disposable dust mask is also asked to bring them to use. Volunteers will be provided safety training and personal protective equipment, if needed, and then will be given an assignment. According to the release, lunch will be provided in the field for volunteers. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Anyone planning to help volunteer Friday is asked to call 608-355-3200.

As the water recedes, officials said they anticipate opening volunteer reception centers in Reedsburg, Rock Springs, North Freedom and Baraboo. At that time, more information on volunteering will be released.

