MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Mexican community gathered at Breese Stevens Field Sunday to celebrate 213 years of Mexican independence.
For 22 years, La Movida Radio hosts Lupita and Luis Montoto have organized a celebration in the city.
"We started with just going to Villager Mall, a group of people there doing the official grito," Lupita said.
Two decades later, the event has taken over Breese Stevens Field, filling it with music, local vendors and food.
"I get asked very often, 'Luis, since you're Mexican American, which would be the most authentic Mexican restaurant in town?' Well, they're here today," Luis said.
But this event is much bigger than just tacos and mariachi, it's about culture and community.
"Information is power," Luis said. "And so aside from celebrating Mexican Independence Day, it's very important for us to provide all the resources and all the information to empower our community, every single day."
Head Consul of Mexico in Milwaukee Claudia Franco Hijuelos made the celebration official with a traditional ceremony honoring the day.
"What we do every year in September is come to Madison and recreate the ceremony that happens in all the world on the same date," Franco Hijuelos said. "We do this to remind the people who are abroad, that they come from Mexico, to feel very proud about their history, and to feel very, very proud also about the contribution they make, to the place where they are."
Luis says the event is about celebrating the people who keep the spirit of Mexican independence alive, no matter where they are.
"It's not just about it's not just about restaurants, it's about, we're everywhere, and the community, the Latino community, strives to work hard and hard every single day," Luis said. "And that's what we're here for to contribute to this great country of ours."
