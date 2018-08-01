Visiting athletes crowd Madison CrossFit gyms ahead of 2018 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. - CrossFitters from all over the world are in Madison this week for the 2018 CrossFit Games, and they are not skipping a workout.

Gym owners across the area said they have seen a lot more people from out of town coming to their classes. Nikole Gessler, who owns CrossFit Recursive, a CrossFit gym on the near east side, said she processes about 1,000 more people during the weeks surrounding the games.

“It’s a lot of extra people,” she said.

The day before the games started her gym was packed. People from California, Texas and even Ireland came in to get in a workout before watching the athletes Wednesday.

Lots of strength packed into one room at @CFRecursive. Lots of these people coming in from California, Texas, Connecticut for #CrossFitGames2018 pic.twitter.com/7CczBhJ1pn — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 31, 2018

“We love it,” said Meile Nelson, who was in town from southern California. “It's so much cooler. It's about 118 at home, so the weather is fabulous.”

Nelson said this gym is a little busier than the one she goes to in California, because people are in town for the games, she said.

The crowds didn’t bother Ian Madden, who was in town from Ireland.

“Yeah it's kind of the same,” he said. “Organized chaos, you know.”

Gessler said she is able to handle the crowds better this year than last year. The games were in Madison in 2017 as well, and she said she saw the effects from it in unexpected ways.

“Last year we were really surprised at how much extra toilet paper and chalk that we went through,” she said. “It was quite a bit. I think it was like 14 pounds of chalk we went through. Normally (we) go through about a pound a month.”

Gessler said her gym sees a revenue bump from the games, but it also costs her more to keep up the gym. Besides spending more on toilet paper and chalk, she had to pay more people to coach more classes, and her gym went through extra wear and tear. And as a fan of CrossFit, she said she’d like to see some of the games, but last year she was too busy to go.

All the extra work made her originally wish to not host the games at all.

“To be honest it's a lot of pressure,” she said. “You've got worldwide recognition. You've got people from all over the world from CrossFit HQ coming to your gym, so you want to make a good impression.”

She said she’s since come around, especially because this year she knows what to expect. She said she might even be able to make it to some events.

