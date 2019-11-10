Vintage Packers memorabilia goes up for auction

RR Auction

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A huge collection of vintage Packers memorabilia is being sold in an auction run by Boston-based RR Auction, according to a news release.

The huge collection features some rare items, including the sterling silver trophy the Packers received after the team went undefeated in 1929, winning their first NFL championship.

The auction also features the brown wool topcoat that Vince Lombardi wore during the Packers 1966 season.

“It’s an incredibly rare, museum-quality piece from the personal wardrobe of a Green Bay icon,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.

More modern memorabilia is also included in the collection. Fans have the chance to buy Harry Sydney's 1996 Super Bowl ring, a game-used California Golden Bears jersey signed by Aaron Rodgers, a 1929 championship team photo, a 1966 team-signed football, a set of three original vintage photos of Lombardi and a pair of Nike cleats signed by Brett Favre that he wore during a game.

According to the release, the auction began Nov. 8 and runs until Nov. 21.

