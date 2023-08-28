The McFarland Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department and municipal court officially began working out of their new Public Safety Center Monday morning at 8 a.m.

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- The McFarland Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department and municipal court officially began working out of their new Public Safety Center Monday morning at 8 a.m.

"It has been a great facility so far," Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Dennis said. "We've had a lot of safety improvements, and our department is able to function a lot smoother and more efficient. Overall, it is going to increase our employee wellness by having a much more inviting and open facility versus the one we came from." 