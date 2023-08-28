MCFARLAND, Wis. -- The McFarland Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department and municipal court officially began working out of their new Public Safety Center Monday morning at 8 a.m.
"It has been a great facility so far," Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Dennis said. "We've had a lot of safety improvements, and our department is able to function a lot smoother and more efficient. Overall, it is going to increase our employee wellness by having a much more inviting and open facility versus the one we came from."
The building is the first net-zero public safety center in the state of Wisconsin, according to Police Chief Aaron Chapin. It features solar panels on top of the building that generate power and geothermal wells that provide heating and cooling for the entire building.
Other features include a new booking space, more offices and new dorm rooms.
"One of the other things that they were very visionary about was we were busting at the seams at the old place, we had people doubled and tripled up in offices and we actually have room to grow now," Chief Chapin said. "The village is growing so this building was built as a 30 or 40 year building where we've got a couple of empty offices for future growth.
Officials broke ground on the $20 million project nearly two years ago. They are planning an open house event for the community to visit the space sometime at the end of September or beginning of October.
