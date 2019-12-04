Village of Butler police look for man involved in hit-and-run in Kwik Trip parking lot

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

VILLAGE OF BUTLER, Wis. - Village of Butler police are looking for a man involved in a hit-and-run and property damage in a Kwik Trip parking lot.

According to an incident report, a light blue Jeep hit a protective pillar near a fuel pump around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Trip at 12501 West Arden Place.

Officials said the crash damaged the pillar and the car.

Police said the car then drove off from the lot, appearing to be missing a fender flare and having a damaged parking light.

The report described the driver as an older man with short white hair, glasses and a heavier build. He was last seen wearing a dark gray ro black puffy winter coat and blue jeans.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.