MADISON, Wis. -- Family members and friends of a man fatally shot in Madison over the weekend gathered at Droster Park Monday evening to remember him.
The 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of East Dayton Street early Sunday morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.
"There was actually an officer at the hospital when the victim arrived and actually picked him up from the vehicle and carried him into the emergency room," Madison Police Lt. Jason Ostrenga said.
Cody Taylor, who identified the victim as his younger brother Nick, organized the vigil where people embraced each other and released blue and pink balloons.
Taylor spoke out about his lost brother, reminding people that he was a spirited kid.
“He was trying to live his life, have fun, just like kids do… but you know things happen. I’m just sad he's gone, I’d give anything to bring my little brother back,” Taylor said.
The vigil was located at a sentimental park where Taylor and his brother used to play basketball. The victim was born and raised in Madison with a strong tie to the community.
“He was a good person, my brother was a good person— stand up guy. He made everybody laugh, wore the flyest clothes, you know what I’m saying? He knew how to talk to people, made everybody smile, my brother was the best person alive, man,” Taylor said. “Long live my brother though man, long live TDubs.”
Madison Police are still investigating the shooting and ask the public for help in identifying a suspect. Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com
