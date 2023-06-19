Vietnam veteran receives high school diploma after 54 years

Thomas Dreiling was a typical high school senior in 1969. But instead of graduating, he went to fight in the Vietnam War. Fifty-four years later, he's receiving his high school diploma.

    DENVER (KCNC) -- In 1969, Thomas Dreiling was a typical senior at Ranum High School in Westminster. But instead of graduating, he went to war.