Video shows troopers use spikes to stop fugitive during car chase that reached 119 mph

WINDSOR, Wis. - Video shows Wisconsin State Patrol troopers use spikes to stop a wanted man during a car chase that reached speeds of 119 mph last week.

In video given to News 3 Now by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation you can see troopers arrest John K. Stroman, who was wanted out of Maryland. During the pursuit, which continued for more than 20 minutes, Stroman loses one of his tires.

The chase reached 119 mph and Stromanuses the shoulders and dodged through traffic to elude officers.

It took multiple attempts to stop the car with spikes to end the chase. Spikes placed near DeForest hit the rear tire and Stroman was forced to slow down. The car then blew a tire just south of River Road in Windsor.

Troopers arrested Stroman, who cooperated with officers after his car was stopped.

He is in Dane County Jail and could face charges for extradition, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and knowingly fleeing an officer.

