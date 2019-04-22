Video shows thieves get out of 2 stolen cars to steal 3rd car, police say

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - This weekend, there were at least 10 cars stolen in Madison, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police are investigating the uptick in car thefts, which officials say could be prevented if cars were left locked with no keys inside.

Officials shared security camera video of a car theft that involved three stolen cars. In it, you can see a thief get out of a stolen car to steal a white SUV around 2 a.m. Monday on Milky Way, according to the report. A third car, also stolen, pulls up and another thief gets out of the car to join the thief in the SUV.

The three cars then drive away. Officers located the SUV several hours later on Allied Drive.

Another example police shared was of a Cross Plains man who left his car unlocked and running while he went to pick up dinner at a fast-food restaurant on Regent Street. He looked out the window to see someone driving away in his 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Police believe the same ring of young people who have been making headlines for car thefts were involved in the recent uptick in thefts. Some of the thefts were also connected to home burglaries, according to the news release.

