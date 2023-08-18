JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Dashcam video from a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper's squad car provides a closer look at the last time Christopher Miller was seen alive as his loved ones continue to seek answers.
The trooper initially tried to stop Miller for driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 39/90 around 2:11 a.m. on Nov. 19.
The video shows Miller quickly speeding off in a silver Mazda sedan as the trooper tries to pull him over. The chase heads north on the interstate at speeds of up to 130 mph before exiting onto U.S. Highway 14/Humes Road in Janesville, where Miller crashes into a stoplight and loses a tire.
From there, the chase heads back south on the interstate at up to roughly 90 mph with debris falling off the car. As Miller approached the State Highway 11/Avalon Road exit, another tire blows, at which point he slows down and comes to a stop just south of the interchange.
Roughly 12 seconds after Miller stops his vehicle, he opens the front driver's side door and runs to the south and into a ditch as the trooper orders him to put his hands up. The video shows Miller dropping something as he gets out of the car; law enforcement would later find 2.2 ounces of marijuana, empty alcohol bottles and his phone left behind.
The trooper takes several steps forward with his gun drawn but does not chase Miller on foot. The trooper stays with Miller's car until a deputy from the Rock County Sheriff's Office arrives roughly two minutes later. The duo then approach the car with guns drawn and confirm no one else is inside.
More law enforcement officers arrive and begin to search the immediate area where Miller fled around 2:24 a.m., roughly six minutes after he ran away.
In the days and weeks following the chase, little sign of Miller -- other than a piece of black fabric -- would be found in the area. In total, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said it was involved in 13 searches between Nov. 19 and early April.
The home where Miller's body was found is roughly six miles from where he was last seen.
Watch the raw video of the pursuit above.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.