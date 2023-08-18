Dashcam video shows Christopher Miller leading law enforcement on a pursuit on Nov. 19, 2022. That was the last time Miller was seen alive.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Dashcam video from a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper's squad car provides a closer look at the last time Christopher Miller was seen alive as his loved ones continue to seek answers.

The video, which News 3 Now obtained through an open records request, shows the pursuit Miller led law enforcement on in the Janesville area early on the morning of Nov. 19, 2022.

Christopher Miller chase

Dashcam video shows Christopher Miller fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Nov. 19. 2022. Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol.