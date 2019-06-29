'It's a miracle': Beloit mother reunited with 7-month-old son after boy was taken from her

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit mother was reunited with her 7-month-old son after the boy was spotted in Bryan, Ohio, late last night.

Police said Jebb B. Sparks, 25, of Beloit, and his mother, Gina Sparks, were wanted for taking the child after Jebb Sparks allegedly beaten Ashley Floyd, the child's mother.

News 3 Now talked with Floyd on Thursday afternoon, when she pleaded for the safe return of her son.

"I’m dying inside without my baby," Floyd said. "I can’t live like this."

Beloit police had contacted several other police departments around the state to help in the search for Sparks. They credited the authorities in Bryan for their assistance in this case.

"We’re lucky, I would categorize it as that," said Capt.Thomas Stigler, of the Beloit Police Department. "It’s amazing what happens in this day and age with investigations and the speed of information sharing."

Floyd said she found out her son was found close to 1 a.m. Friday.

"My son looked out the window and said, 'Mom it’s the cops'," Floyd said. "First thing that came to my mind is that my baby was at my door."

Floyd said she drove straight through the night to get back to her son.

"It's a miracle," she said. "I never thought I was going to see him again."

Jebb Sparks now faces multiple charges, including felony substantial battery, disorderly conduct and felony false imprisonment.

Gina Sparks also faces one felony charge of interfering with child custody.



