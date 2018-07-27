Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Surveillance video shows the moment a gas leak caused an explosion leveling buildings in Sun Prairie on July 10.

Video from the city of Sun Prairie shows a view looking northeast over the city's supplies parking lot on West Main Street. The explosion happened on the other side of the road a few buildings down.

The video shows a man getting knocked to the ground. Fire from the blast is also visible in the upper third of the frame.

A short while later, first responders arrived as the fire intensified. Volunteer firefighter and business owner Capt. Cory Barr was killed in the blast. Firefighter Ryan Welch was seriously injured but has since returned home.

Crews have finished their investigation but the area is still blocked off to the public Friday for safety reasons, officials say.

