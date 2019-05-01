Video posted to social media shows Newville fast food restaurant kitchen covered in ants

NEWVILLE, Wis. - A video posted to Facebook shows a Rock County fast food restaurant's kitchen covered in bugs.

Former employee James Anderson said he posted the video, taken by a close friend, online in order to draw awareness to the issue.

"A lot of people have shown great support for what we’re trying to do here," said Anderson, a former Taco John's employee himself. "They’ve shared our video, they’ve shared our statuses."

Anderson said during his tenure with the restaurant, bugs became an issue a number of times.

"(They'd do) extra cleaning, they’d get the bug guy in there to spray, but it was always just the problematic areas. It was never the entire area," he said.

A representative with the Rock County Health Department said a complaint email regarding the bug issue came in to the department Monday night, but by the time an inspector visited Tuesday, the issue had been fixed.

Brandon Jacobs, who owns the restaurant, said in a written statement that the store worked with the health department to make things right.

"We at the Edgerton Taco John’s believe every customer is entitled to eat in a clean restaurant where food safety is taken seriously," he wrote in part. "As soon as we were informed that ants had gotten into the building, we investigated and took immediate action to clean them up."

Anderson said his worst fear is someone getting sick from the mistake.

"Any bug in your food, or any bug in an environment where you’re making food is a health code violation," he said. "It’s never a good thing."

