VIDEO: 7 injured, 40 vehicles involved in interstate crash

Courtesy: Morgan Van Ryn

Courtesy: Morgan Van Ryn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A major interstate crash injured seven people, one critically, and involved 40 vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash started at 12:03 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 at mile marker 85 in both directions.

The crash included 7 semitrucks and 33 automobiles.

Video taken by Morgan Van Ryn shows the vehciles being removed from the ditch earlier this afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Trasportation said the road is now back open in both directions.

Officials are warning drivers to drive carefully, as the snow is creating slippery road conditions.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.