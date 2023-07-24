Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified both people Monday who died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian Friday night near East Towne Mall.
Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died following the crash at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagan Road. The incident blocked traffic along East Washington Ave. for multiple hours.
RELATED: Two dead in crash on East Washington Avenue near East Towne Mall
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said 68-year-old Bradley Juve and 20-year-old Alexis Arias, both of Madison, died at the scene of injuries sustained in the crash.
Madison police confirmed Arias was the motorcyclist and Juve was the pedestrian. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.