Victims in drug cartel massacre may have ties to Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - A Dane County man shared online that some members of his family were slain Monday when drug cartel gunmen ambushed their three-vehicle convoy in Mexico.

Jhon LeBaron, a DeForest resident, posted about his connection to the attack on Facebook, as well as updates from other family members. LeBaron said he made the post private on Tuesday afternoon, and asked for privacy as his family grieves.

LeBaron referenced a GoFundMe account that was set up to help the family pay for "medical and funeral expenses" in his post.

Three women and six children died as bullets struck their SUVs. At least 17 people were riding in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

One relative told CBS News he located one of the burned-out, bullet-riddled SUVs containing the remains of his nephew's wife and her four children — twin 7-month-old babies and two other children ages 8 and 10.

The victims all left their community at the same time in three separate SUVs, according to CBS News. Some were traveling back to the U.S., some to a neighboring town for a wedding.

The family lives in the La Mora settlement, a decades-old community in northern Mexico founded by an offshoot of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

​​​​​Mexican security authorities said the gunmen likely believed the SUVs were transporting members of a rival gang. Family members told "CBS This Morning" the FBI has opened an investigation into the killings.​​​​​

The attack happened Monday near the town of Bavispe, about 100 miles south of the Arizona border.

