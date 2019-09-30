Victim identified in homicide on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim Sunday in Saturday night's homicide on Madison's north side.
Malik J. Moss, 19, of Sun Prairie, was shot around 6:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive, according to a news release.
Officials said Moss died from homicidal firearm related trauma.
The release said the death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Former nurse accused of hurting infants pleads guilty to all 19 counts
- Police look for missing Madison teen
- Police issue arrest warrants for two men in connection with northside homicide
- Police release names of people injured in two-car collision Saturday
- Police: McFarland student arrested for posing with toy gun, posting video about school shooting
- Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say