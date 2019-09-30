Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Victim identified in homicide on Madison's north side Victim identified in homicide on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim Sunday in Saturday night's homicide on Madison's north side.

Malik J. Moss, 19, of Sun Prairie, was shot around 6:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Northport Drive, according to a news release.

Officials said Moss died from homicidal firearm related trauma.

The release said the death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

