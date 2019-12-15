PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Man arrested in connection with Saturday homicide, police say

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 06:42 PM CST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 02:27 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon that left a man dead, according to an incident report.

Marcus Hamilton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Spruce Street just after 1:15 p.m. for shots fired, according to an incident report.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, one victim was found and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead Saturday evening as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the victim was a young man not from Dane County, although he was a Wisconsin resident. The victim's name will be released at a later time.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

