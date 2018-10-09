News

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Walker for Governor events Wednesday

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

Vice President Mike Pence will speak Wednesday at two Wisconsin GOP and Walker for Governor events. 

Pence will speak at Green Bay Straubel International Airport at noon before traveling to Eau Claire. 

 

