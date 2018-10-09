Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Walker for Governor events Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence will speak Wednesday at two Wisconsin GOP and Walker for Governor events.
Pence will speak at Green Bay Straubel International Airport at noon before traveling to Eau Claire.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Paper company to invest in Maine, Wisconsin mills
- Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Walker for Governor events Wednesday
- Fire officials seek info on Janesville apartment fire
- Nuestro Mundo awarded $1,000 through online voting contest
- Bus driver fired after investigation into video also cited for disorderly conduct
- Survey: Educators believe more resources needed to tackle teen e-cigarette use