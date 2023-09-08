MADISON, Wis. -- The Biden administration will soon be making another visit to Wisconsin as the White House announced Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop at UW-Madison in the coming weeks.
In a news release, White House officials said the vice president will be making a month-long campaign tour of campuses as part of a "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour," focusing on issues they say affect young people the most, including reproduction rights, climate change, voting rights and LGBTQ+ rights.
"This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future," Vice President Harris said in a statement announcing the tour.
Details of the vice president's visit to UW-Madison -- including the date of the event -- have not yet been released. News 3 Now has contacted officials at the White House for more details but has not yet received a response.
Officials at UW-Madison told News 3 Now that the university was not a sponsor of the Vice President Harris event and did not have any additional comment on the visit.
According to the White House, Vice President Harris will begin her tour next week with stops at Hampton University on Thursday, Sept. 14 and North Carolina A&T on Friday, Sept. 15. The tour will then pick up again on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
UW-Madison is listed as the next stop on the tour after the visit to Morehouse College, but no date is listed on the White House's release as of Friday.
Other planned stops on the tour include events at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
Political experts have said we can likely expect the attention on Wisconsin to continue as the 2024 election cycle begins to pick up. Vice President Harris' other campus visits notably include stops to other battleground states like Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
News 3 Now and Channel 3000 will provide more details about Vice President Harris' visit to UW-Madison as they become available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.