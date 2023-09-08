The Biden administration will soon be making another visit to Wisconsin as the White House announced Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop at UW-Madison in the coming weeks.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Biden administration will soon be making another visit to Wisconsin as the White House announced Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop at UW-Madison in the coming weeks.

In a news release, White House officials said the vice president will be making a month-long campaign tour of campuses as part of a "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour," focusing on issues they say affect young people the most, including reproduction rights, climate change, voting rights and LGBTQ+ rights.