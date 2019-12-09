VFR Post 7591 continues its largest Toys for Tots fundraiser

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County's largest Toys for Tots fundraiser was hosted Sunday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7591 in Madison. Everyone who attended the event brought a toy for a child who otherwise wouldn't get one this Christmas.

VFW's own Black Knights color guard kicked off the fundraiser for a day of dancing, celebrating and donating. At the end of the collection, Marines will buy Christmas gifts from monetary donations if there aren't enough gifts.

Last year, the VFR Toys for Tots fundraiser raised 22 boxes' worth of toys.

"We don't want children, anybody to be left out," said VFR Chairperson John Looze. "If (children) come from a home situation where they can't afford (Christmas gifts), we'd like to take over and make sure they have a happy Christmas and happy holiday, too."

All gifts from Toys for Tots fundraisers will be brought to the Alliant Energy Center for distribution. Last year, about 40,000 toys were given to almost 7,000 children.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.