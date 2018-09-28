Vets home transfers would create $19 million deficit

MADISON, Wis. - A new report shows the state Department of Veterans Affairs would drive its veterans homes into the red if lawmakers approve its request to continue diverting money from the homes to a trust fund.

The DVA has diverted tens of millions in surplus revenue from Wisconsin's three veterans homes to shore up the veterans trust fund, which supports veterans programs.

Critics contend the homes should be allowed to spend that surplus to help solve a host of issues ranging substandard care to staffing shortages.

DVA's 2019-21 budget request would transfer $35.8 million from the homes to the fund. A Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo shows that shift would create an $18.8 million deficit for the homes.