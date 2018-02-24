Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
KENOSHA, Wis. - Veterans from four military branches are helping high school students in southeast Wisconsin bring their life experiences to modern conflicts.
The Kenosha News reports that 10 veterans from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air force and Marines participated in Thursday's "conversation cafe," one of four planned for more than 100 sophomores in Harborside Academy's social studies classes.
The face-to-face talks with veterans give the Kenosha students a perspective on chapters such as the Persian Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The series will also include veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam throughout the semester.
Social studies instructor Melissa Thomas says the semester will end with a video project in which students produce documentaries with veterans. The videos will be presented to veterans during a banquet.
