Veteran walks through Wisconsin as part of cross-country voyage to raise awareness

BELOIT, Wis. - A Navy veteran passed through Beloit on Thursday morning as part of his effort to walk across the country to raise awareness of veteran homelessness and mental health issues.

Tom Zurhellen started his trip in Portland, Oregon, months ago. Each day, he's walked 22 miles in honor of the average of 22 veterans who take their lives each day.

"I wanted to do something big, something that really raised awareness on a national level to get people together and support our veterans," he said.

A professor at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, Zurhellen served in the United States Navy during the early 90s. He said when he became commander of his local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, he began to see the struggles of some of his fellow veterans.

"The transition between military life and civilian life is daunting for everyone," he said. "But there are some people that are less prepared than others, and these are the people we really need to take care of."

Zurhellen, a Beloit College alumnus, took Thursday morning to take a campus tour. He plans to head back on the road tomorrow, headed toward his final destination of Poughkeepsie.

"I’m actually having a lot of fun out here, meeting all new people, and I’m really looking forward to getting home at the end of August," he said.

