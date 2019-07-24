‘Very, very slim pickings': Housing advocate pushes for more rental options

MADISON, Wis. - As a neighborhood debate about an affordable housing proposal on Madison’s north side continues, one advocate for the homeless thinks efforts to increase housing availability should go even further.

"It's something we complain about a lot,” Madison resident Ira Hafer said. “A lot of my friends have to move every year. It's just a pain."

While moving has its difficulties, finding a place to move to can be even harder – something Hafer can attest to as she makes her move from the East Johnson Street neighborhood to the Jennifer Street area.

"It's really challenging to find an apartment in Madison that's less than two bedrooms,” Hafer said. “I would've preferred to live on my own, but that's not always possible."

"We do not have enough housing -- not talking about affordable or market -- housing period,” District 12 Alder Syed Abbas said at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting invited residents of a northside neighborhood to ask questions, make comments and learn more about the proposed project on Huxley Street near the old Oscar Mayer plant. It's in its early stages, but it will have a tower for senior residents and a tower for multifamily units, with 85% affordable housing and 15% market rate apartments.

Neighbors have expressed worries about a potential loss of property value and increase in crime and traffic.

"The more you condense people into an area, the more problems you have," one neighborhood woman commented at the meeting while asking about traffic concerns.

"It's very, very slim pickings here,” said Jenna Schmitt, the chair of the Education and Advocacy Committee of Dane County’s Homeless Services Consortium.

Schmit said Madison's low vacancy rate means housing providers charge more for rent.

According to Madison Magazine, Madison has a fairly low vacancy rate of 3%, while a healthy rate is 5%. News 3 Now’s news partner also reports rent for a one-bedroom apartment has increased about 40% since 2011.

"The cost of living is very high in Madison, and it's really hard for people to make it,” Schmitt said. "There's a lot of families out there sleeping in vans that have nowhere to go at night. We desperately need affordable housing and we desperately need income-based housing here."

Schmitt said what's considered affordable housing, with rent based on a percentage of the median income, often isn't affordable to those who need it the most.

"It's not. I mean, I was just looking the other day for two bedrooms -- $1,500 for two bedrooms. That's not reasonable,” she said, adding that she’d like to see more income-based housing to provide more realistic options to those on the hunt for a place to live.

Now that Hafer has found a spot, she has some advice.

"Do it before you really have to move,” Hafer said. “Months in advance would be great.”



