Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide a decade ago is asking for new trial

MADISON, Wis. - A Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide nearly a decade ago is asking a Dane County judge to grant her a new trial.

In 2009, Jennifer Hancock was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the death of a baby boy at a day care she ran out of her home.

A judge at Dane County court listened to new evidence in the case on Thursday.

The doctor who performed an autopsy on Lincoln Wilbur 12 years ago said he no longer can say abuse was the only possible cause of death.

Hancock is represented by the Wisconsin Innocence Project, which filed a motion for a new trial in February. The clinic argued that the medical testimony in the 2009 trial was flawed, leading to the prosecution's lead medical expert changing his own opinion.

Dr. Michael Stier testified originally that a subdural hematoma seen on the baby was a sign of abuse, but in court, he cited research showing that other infants with similar conditions died by means other than abuse.

"So for that reason and other reasons embedded in my original examination and autopsy report of Lincoln Wilbur, I no longer can state to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Lincoln died from a non-accidental trauma," Stier said.

Thursday was the first of four hearings where a judge is listening to new evidence and must decide whether to grant Hancock a new trial.

That decision is not expected to be made for at least a month.

Hancock also argues that her original defense attorney, John Hyland, now a Dane County judge, did not perform to the best of his abilities.

Hyland is also testifying this week.

