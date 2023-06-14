VERONA, Wis. -- A Verona Area School District staff member was put on unpaid leave last month after they allegedly hit a student during an altercation at the district's high school.
While the district didn't name the employee, they said the person worked as the district's director of security & crisis management.
Court records filed Wednesday against Corey Saffold and obtained by News 3 Now confirmed Saffold was the staff member involved. The 44-year-old faces a single count of child abuse - intentionally causing harm.
Saffold has not been actively working for the district since the May 18 incident.
District spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said in a statement released Wednesday that the incident started when a staff member confronted the 17-year-old student about their behavior; that confrontation led to a verbal, then physical, altercation that required other staff members to get involved.
Details from the complaint filed against Saffold allege the student had been acting out throughout the morning and Saffold, along with other school staff, had been trying to find the student inside the building.
Video surveillance footage reportedly showed the student and Saffold speaking to each other while standing face-to-face within inches of each other. The video then reportedly shows Saffold place his right hand on the teen's arm as if he were trying to get him to move away.
The complaint goes on to allege that the teen then suddenly moved his face closer to Saffold's and Saffold responded by hitting the teen in the head with his elbow.
The force of Saffold's hit reportedly knocked his radio -- which was clipped to his pants -- to the ground.
After the hit with his elbow, Saffold grabbed the teen's hood, prompting the two of them to grapple with each other before Saffold wrestled the teen to the ground.
While the two were on the ground, Saffold could be seen extending his right arm away, balling up his fist and hitting the victim again, though the video doesn't show where he hit the victim.
Saffold went on to wrestle the student until the teen's arms were behind his back. Another school security staffer then put the teen into handcuffs, the complaint alleges.
While Saffold reported being hit in the face and bit in the finger, the 17-year-old student told investigators during a follow-up interview that Saffold hit him after the teen told him to "Get the f*** out of my face." The teen also maintained he never touched or hit Saffold prior to getting hit.
In the district's statement, Pfeifer-Soderbloom said the district "does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students."
"Use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self," the statement reads. "Since the incident occurred, VASD has been working with all of those who were involved to move forward in a productive manner."
District officials conducted their own investigation and worked with local law enforcement for their criminal investigation.
VASD's deputy superintendent Chad Wiese is coordinating safety and security efforts while Saffold remains on leave. It's unclear if Saffold will return to the district.
Saffold is expected to make his initial court appearance in Dane County court Thursday morning.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com.