Corey Saffold file photo

VERONA, Wis. -- A Verona Area School District staff member was put on unpaid leave last month after they allegedly hit a student during an altercation at the district's high school.

While the district didn't name the employee, they said the person worked as the district's director of security & crisis management.

Assignment Editor

Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.