Verona School District schedules makeup time for weather closings

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VERONA, Wis. - The Verona Area School District has scheduled makeup time for closure days due the recent inclement weather.

The high school is currently 24 hours short of compliance with the Wisconsin statute requiring a minimum number of instruction hours for public schools annually.

While there still remains a surplus of time scheduled for the elementary and middle schools, those students have also missed four days of instruction.

Verona's modified schedule is as follows:

Districtwide: Friday, Feb. 22, will now be a regular school day for all students. This day had previously been scheduled as a staff professional development day.

High school only: Friday, Feb. 22, will be a normal school day as noted above. High school (only) will have no more late starts for the remainder of the school year. On those previously scheduled late-start Mondays, school will start at 8:10 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. The dates for this 8:10 a.m. start time are: Feb. 18 March 4 March 18 April 1 April 15 April 29 May 13 June 10 Pickup times for bus riders on the above dates will be 20 minutes earlier than their normal Tuesday–Friday morning pickup time. Drop-off times will remain the same. The passing period between lunch and fifth and sixth hour class will be shortened by two minutes each day starting Monday, Feb. 11.

The last day of school (scheduled to be June 12) will be a full day for the high school only. Previously, the high school was scheduled to let out at 1 p.m. that day.



Wisconsin statute requires public schools in Wisconsin to schedule a minimum number of hours of instruction annually. Those minimum hour totals are 437 for pre-K, 1,050 for elementary (through sixth grade) and 1,137 for middle school and high school (grades seven and up).

If there are more delays or cancellations this year, additional modifications will be needed to fulfill the hours of instruction requirement.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.