VERONA, Wis. -- The Verona school board is meeting Wednesday to determine whether to fire the district's security director, who is charged with hitting a student at the district's high school last month.
The board began meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss security director Corey Saffold's future with the district. As of 10:45 p.m., that meeting was still ongoing.
Saffold is charged with a felony count of child abuse - intentionally causing harm related to the May 18 incident. He was put on unpaid leave following the altercation.
The district’s attorney, Lori Lubinsky, argued Saffold should be terminated as a result of his actions, saying he made the first physical contact with the student. She also argued that it was against school policy for Saffold to use handcuffs on a student.
Saffold’s lawyer argued he was acting in defense of himself and other students in the building.
During the hearing, both the school district’s attorney and Saffold’s attorney presented witness testimony from staff who witnessed the incident, including the associate principal, the district’s human resources person and several others. They were also shown the full surveillance video of the incident.
Several dozen community members, school staffers and members of his security team filled the boardroom to show their support for him. Some wore stickers containing Saffold's initials or the phrase "I want safe schools."
Tensions rose in the room a few times when members of the community interrupted testimony, making comments supporting Saffold and questioning the district’s story.