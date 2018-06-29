Verona Road Staples to close Aug. 3

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Staples on Verona Road in Madison will close in August.

Staples officials said the location at 4538 Verona Road will close Aug. 3.

“We continually evaluate our store performance to ensure we’re operating the business in the best way,” Staples representatives said. “As customers shift online, we are taking aggressive action to right-size our retail footprint.”

Officials said the Monona and Janesville stores will remain open.

When asked if the closure has anything to do with construction in the area, officials said they did not have any additional information about the closing.