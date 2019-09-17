Verona police searching for man who robbed Subway restaurant at gunpoint

Verona Police Department

VERONA, Wis. - Verona police are searching for the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Verona Police Department, officials were sent to the Subway on 500 West Verona Avenue at 9:03 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

The restaurant's two workers, one teen and one adult, said a man entered the restaurant, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The release said the employees complied with the order, and the man ran out of the restaurant with an unknown amount of money. Neither of the workers were injured.

Officials said the man was last seen running north of the Subway.

The suspect has been described as a white male who is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing tan-colored cargo pants, brown boots, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a baseball cap, a black mask and white gloves.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 608-845-6074.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.