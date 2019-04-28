Verona Police Department holds prescription drug takeback

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VERONA, Wis. - The Verona Police Department held a prescription drug takeback on Saturday for people to safely and anonymously dispose of unused medications.

The Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency both provided grant dollars to Verona PD and manage disposal of the drugs. The goal of the takeback event is to keep unused medications out of medicine cabinets and the water supply.

Sgt. Jesse Christensen said keeping the drugs out of the wrong hands, whether it be a child or someone struggling with addiction, ensures safety.

"We just don't want people to have access to medications that aren't prescribed to them for their own health, as well as the health of everybody else," he said.

The event is hosted twice a year and typically collects five to six full boxes' worth of unused medications. The next takeback event will be in October.

